Reservoir & PopArabia sign publishing deal with Lebanese star Nancy Ajram's In2Musica

Reservoir Media, in conjunction with PopArabia, has agreed a new publishing deal with In2Musica, the label, publisher and production house of Lebanese star Nancy Ajram.

PopArabia is a leading music publisher and independent music company in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

The deal includes Ajram’s entire owned catalogue, including hit albums Ya Tabtab and Nancy 10, as well as future works.

Dubbed the “Queen of Arab Pop”, Nancy Ajram has made a name for herself as a singer, television personality and businesswoman. In 2020, she was the most-streamed female Arab artist on Spotify, achieving more than 100 million plays of her songs.

She has released a total of 12 studio albums, including hit tracks like 3am Bet3ella2 Feek, Ma Tegi Heny and Badna Nwalee El Jaw, all of which have more than 100 million views on YouTube. Her catalogue also includes the global hit Sah Sah with Marshmello, which was the first Arabic language song to enter the US Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart.

In 2010, Ajram became the best-selling female Middle Eastern singer of the prior decade. She has since made the list of Most Powerful Arabs published by Arabian Business several times and was listed by Newsweek as one of the most influential Arab singers. She has also served as a judge on MBC’s reality show Arab Idol and was a coach on The Voice Kids Arabia.

Nancy Ajram said: “I’m thrilled that In2Musica and I will be partnering with global companies like Reservoir and PopArabia, which have a history of advocating for artists’ rights and taking them around the world. We’re looking forward to reaching even more fans across the world with our music through this publishing partnership.”

Spek, PopArabia founder and CEO/Reservoir EVP of international and emerging markets, said: “We are proud to be working with Nancy Ajram and In2Musica.

“Nancy Ajram is a household name in the Middle East, and with the combined expert creative forces of PopArabia and Reservoir, we look forward to helping carve out additional global opportunities for her while also supporting her career and music locally.”

Reservoir founder and CEO Golnar Khosrowshahi added: “This deal marks a significant addition to our catalogue of music rooted in the Middle East. Working with a global superstar of Nancy’s stature is a meaningful opportunity for Reservoir and PopArabia, as we continue to champion Arabic music locally in the Middle East, as well as across the globe.”

As part of the deal, In2Musica will be represented worldwide by ESMAA, the Gulf-based rights management entity subsidiary of PopArabia that licenses performance, mechanical and neighbouring rights.

The agreement with Nancy Ajram follows several transactions completed by Reservoir and PopArabia in MENA.

PopArabia continues to be supported by Twofour54, Abu Dhabi’s media zone that is home to the region’s entertainment industry.