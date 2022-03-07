Reservoir renews deal with hitmaker Ali Tamposi

Reservoir Media has agreed a new deal with songwriter Ali Tamposi, who has been represented by the company since 2017.

Under the extended partnership, Reservoir will continue to publish Tamposi’s hit-driven catalogue, as well as her future works. Last year, Tamposi agreed a deal with Influence Media Partners for her writer’s share in part of the catalogue.

To date, Tamposi’s smash collaborations have amassed over 50 billion global streams. In 2021, she earned a Diamond certification for her 2017 smash hit co-write Havana by Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug, which earned 10 million units or equivalent streams in the US.

Havana is one of six co-writes by Tamposi that has surpassed one billion streams on Spotify, joined by Senorita by Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, Youngblood by 5 Seconds of Summer, It Ain’t Me by Kygo with Selena Gomez, Wolves by Selena Gomez & Marshmello, and Let Me Love You by DJ Snake & Justin Bieber.

Ali Tamposi said: “I’m happy to announce my continued partnership with Reservoir. It’s reassuring as a writer to know that you’re supported by a team of executive and administrative professionals who have your back, and Reservoir regularly exceeds that high standard. If the past is any indication of the future, then this wonderful family of relationships Reservoir has cultivated will continue to help me expand both professionally and personally. Thanks to their overwhelming support and inspirational leadership, I look forward to our continued success.”

“Ali has written some of the most popular songs in the world,” said Reservoir EVP, global creative director Donna Caseine. “Her creativity, friendship, and generosity are boundless. Professionally, Ali consistently creates music that defines the very pinnacle of success in music, and personally, she gives back to all those around her. We are so proud of all she has achieved. It is an honour and a joy to be a part of her team and we look forward to the journey ahead.”

Reservoir Founder and CEO Golnar Khosrowshahi said: “We have built a fantastic relationship with Ali since welcoming her into the Reservoir family five years ago. All she has accomplished demonstrates the value of investing in our songwriters. We are thrilled to enter this new chapter in our partnership with Ali and continue to invest in her future success.”

Tamposi was named BMI’s Songwriter of the Year in 2019. In 2021, Tamposi contributed to the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album and the top BRIT Award for Mastercard Album of the Year for Future Nostalgia by Dua Lipa, which features her co-write Break My Heart. For the upcoming 64th Annual Grammy Awards, Tamposi earned her fourth and fifth nominations in the last three years for her collaborations on Justin Bieber’s Justice.

Tamposi also had co-writes on Plastic Hearts by Miley Cyrus, Invasion of Privacy by Cardi B, and Love Goes by Sam Smith.

Based in Los Angeles, Tamposi first rose to international acclaim for co-writing Kelly Clarkson’s Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You), which earned nominations for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance at the Grammys.

In 2019, she founded the Creative Waves Foundation, which offers financial support for young artists to access music education and resources, helping to eliminate financial barriers young artists and songwriters might face. In 2021 she co-created Song Start, an interactive, digital learning experience housed on Spotify’s Noteable platform, which focuses on topics from songwriting and music production to maintaining mental health in the industry.

PHOTO: (L-R) Rell Lafargue (president, Reservoir) , Golnar Khosrowshahi (CEO, Reservoir), Ali Tamposi, Donna Caseine (EVP, global creative director, Reservoir)