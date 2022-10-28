Reservoir seals publishing deal with Naughty By Nature's KayGee

Reservoir Media has signed a publishing deal with KayGee, real name Keir Lamont Gis.

The deal covers the hip-hop artist, writer and producer's entire catalogue and future works.

KayGee began his career initially as a member of Naughty By Nature, who were signed to Tommy Boy Records. Reservoir acquired the label in 2021.

Faith Newman, Reservoir's EVP of A&R and catalogue development, said: “I have known KayGee for years, and after cementing our partnership through Reservoir’s acquisition of Tommy Boy, I’m so proud to continue growing our relationship. KayGee has contributed to countless hits in the modern hip-hop and R&B landscape, and the Reservoir team is looking forward to supporting his legacy while continuing to release new music together.”

“It's a joy to be able to work with Faith Newman and the Reservoir team. Faith is an industry veteran, and to have someone with her knowledge, working my catalogue is great!" said KayGee. "I look forward to continuing to build my catalogue and creating more at Reservoir.”

