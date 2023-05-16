Reservoir signs Armani White to first publishing deal

Reservoir Media has signed rapper Armani White to his first publishing deal.

The agreement includes his full catalogue, featuring viral hit Billie Eilish, as well as future works.

In 2022, White’s scored a global hit with the single Billie Eilish. The 90-second song boasts more than 40 billion views on TikTok, as well as over 250 million streams on Spotify.

White’s success with the single helped him secure a record deal with Def Jam.

Earlier this year, Armani White teamed up with Denzel Curry on his single Goated. It has amassed more than 19 million streams on Spotify.

In April, White dropped Silver Tooth with A$AP Ferg ahead of his EP, Road to Casablanco, which was released last week.

Armani White said: “Music has helped me through so much, and this is an exciting moment to bring that to a new level. I know Faith Newman and the Reservoir team can help me get there. I can’t wait to share more music with my fans and keep building the world of Armani White with them.”

Faith Newman, Reservoir executive vice president of A&R and catalogue development, said: “As a fellow Philly native, it is really special to work with Armani, whose music pays homage to the history of Philly hip-hop and brings in a modern flare to create his self-described ‘happy hood’ niche within the genre. He also has a remarkable work ethic, and the Reservoir team is eager to help Armani continue to release hit songs that drive the genre forward.”

Rell Lafargue, Reservoir president and chief operating officer, said: “Armani has been on the rise for years, but ‘Billie Eilish’ helped him explode onto the scene to gain the attention he deserves. He is a true artist and global thinker – incorporating striking visual elements into his campaigns and recognising the importance of impressive international collaborations. Armani is exactly the kind of artist we look to support at Reservoir, and, despite billions of views and streams, he’s just scratching the surface.”

PHOTO: Chad Griffith