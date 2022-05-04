Reservoir signs Dan The Automator to expanded deal

Reservoir Media has signed Dan The Automator (Dan Nakamura) to a worldwide publishing deal.

The new deal includes the Grammy-nominated producer and songwriter’s catalogue and future works. It expands the scope of an existing publishing relationship between Reservoir and Nakamura, first established in 2012.

The producer, composer, artist and DJ is well known as a founding member of conceptual parody hip-hop duo Handsome Boy Modeling School. The duo are expected to release new music later this year.

Nakamura worked on DJ Shadow’s debut album, Endtroducing…, plus music by Del the Funky Homosapien and his alternative hip-hop trio Deltron 3030. Additionally, Nakamura produced and was a member of the group Dr Octagonecologyst, which featured Kool Keith.

He went on to produce the self-titled, multi-platinum-selling debut album for Gorillaz, which included the Grammy-nominated single Clint Eastwood. The album tracks have collectively been streamed over a billion times.

Nakamura has also worked as a film composer. He has written songs for films and TV series including Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Money Monster, Booksmart, Always Be My Maybe, Dash & Lily, and more. He plans to continue recording new music and composing for film, TV, and video games.

Music by Nakamura has featured across advertisements for brands including Levis, Nike, X-Box and many more.

Nakamura said: “I’m looking forward to continuing and expanding my relationship with Reservoir and I am excited to see what the future brings.”

Faith Newman, Reservoir executive vice president of A&R and catalogue development, said: “From his work as a hip-hop producer and artist to his recent film and TV compositions, Dan has consistently demonstrated the breadth of his talent. Throughout his decades-spanning career, Dan has made an indelible mark across the music industry, and we look forward to working on his music.”

Reservoir president and COO Rell Lafargue added: “After 10 years working on his catalogue, we are proud Dan chose Reservoir to become home to even more of his music. We are grateful for the chance to continue demonstrating the value of our relationship and supporting Dan’s past, present and future works.”