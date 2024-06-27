Reservoir signs global deal with hitmaker Lewis Thompson

Reservoir Media has agreed a worldwide publishing deal with songwriter-producer Lewis Thompson for his future works.

Across his co-writing collaborations, Lewis Thompson has more than four billion streams and nine Top 10 UK.

In the past 18 months, Thompson’s music has achieved commercial and critical success, with records topping the charts and earning industry awards nominations.

Head & Heart by Joel Corry feat. MNEK reached No.1 in the UK, while Bed by Joel Corry, Raye and David Guetta earned nominations for BRIT Awards Song of the Year and Ivor Novello PRS For Music Most Performed Work.

In 2022, Thompson was also recognised as the ASCAP UK Songwriter Of The Year.

Last year, Thompson notably co-wrote and co-produced I Wrote A Song by Mae Muller, which cracked the Top 10 on the singles chart and was the UK’s entry for Eurovision Song Contest 2023. His most recent co-write, Ten (Get Back Up) by Nathan Dawe feat. MNEK, was released earlier this month.

In addition to his producing and writing career, Thompson has his own artist project. He released his first single, Take Me Back, in 2022 in collaboration with David Guetta. The single has since amassed over 35 million streams on Spotify alone.

In May 2023, Thompson teamed up with Becky Hill on Side Effects, which was streamed over a million times in the first 24 hours post-release. This year, Thompson has released several singles, with his recent release Love Hurt Repeat with Alle Farben becoming a German radio hit. He will continue releasing music under his own artist project.

On signing with Reservoir, Lewis Thompson said: “I’m delighted to be starting this new chapter with Reservoir. After meeting Russell, Charlie, Donna, and the wider global team, I was blown away by their passion and drive for success. We speak every day, and I’m really excited about what we can achieve in the coming years. I feel incredibly proud to be part of such a well-respected and independent publisher and to have this dedicated team on the journey with me.”

Russell Hunt, Reservoir senior creative manager, said: “Lewis has established himself as a proven hitmaker in the UK, working with some of the biggest European songwriters and artists. His talent, ambition and dedication to his craft are second to none, and our global Reservoir team is excited to support him as he earns even more international acclaim.”

“We are pleased to welcome Lewis to the family, joining a roster of talent that has grown into a global tour de force,” added UK head of creative Charlie Pinder. “It is an incredibly exciting time and one that’s come on the back of hard work and collaboration across borders.”

PHOTO: (L-R) Russell Hunt (Senior Creative Manager, Reservoir), Lewis Thompson, Charlie Pinder (UK Head of Creative, Reservoir), Donna Caseine (Executive Vice President, Global Creative Director, Reservoir)