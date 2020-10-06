Reservoir signs global publishing deal with Kylie co-writer Jon Green

Music Week Award-winning publisher Reservoir has signed multi-genre hitmaker and producer Jon Green to a new worldwide publishing deal.

Green (pictured left) co-wrote Kylie Minogue’s Say Something, the first single to be taken from her hotly-anticipated Disco album, and also collaborated with the Australian pop icon on several songs from her smash hit 2018 album, Golden.

Green has hits across multiple formats, including working on country smashes for Lady A (What If I Never Get Over You), Kane Brown (Live Forever) and Little Big Town (Questions). Although London-based, he’s a well-known face in Nashville’s songwriting scene and has also collaborated on rock songs for Linkin Park and tracks for the likes of Paloma Faith, James Bay, 5 Seconds Of Summer and more.

The deal includes global rights to Green’s future works.

“I’m thrilled and really excited to start a new chapter with some new faces and old friends, too,” said Green. “Reservoir has been making great waves and I’m really honoured to be part of the team.”

“Jon is a phenomenal songwriter and music maker,” added Reservoir UK head of creative, Charlie Pinder (pictured right). “I've watched his career grow over the last few years, and along with the wider team at Reservoir, have felt for a while that he'd be the perfect fit for our roster. We intend to build on his existing momentum and profile in the UK and Nashville, and to also open up opportunities for him further afield.”

Reservoir won the inaugural Independent Publisher Of The Year award at the 2020 Music Week Awards. To read our interview with Pinder and UK MD Annette Barrett, click here.

