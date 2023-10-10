Reservoir signs Latin hitmaker Rudy Perez

Reservoir Media has agreed a new publishing deal with Latin hitmaker Rudy Perez.

The deal includes the acquisition of his catalogue, including hits performed by Christina Aguilera, Julio Iglesias, and more, as well as a publishing deal for his future works.

As a songwriter and producer, Perez has collaborated on many popular Latin songs and albums, over 300 of which reached the Top 10 across various charts.

His hits include collaborations with some of the biggest international artists such as Jose Feliciano, Natalie Cole, Julio Iglesias, Luis Miguel, Christina Aguilera, Luis Fonsi, and more. With over 500 gold and platinum album certifications across the globe, Perez has also earned 19 Grammy nominations, taking home five awards.

Perez wrote Pero Me Acuerdo De Tí and Si No Te Hubiera Conocido from Aguilera’s album Mi Reflejo. Perez also co-wrote Cosas del Amor by Vikki Carr and Ana Gabriel, and penned Vivir Lo Nuestro by India and Marc Anthony, among many others.

Perez has been named ASCAP Latin Music Songwriter of the Year five times.

He co-founded both the Latin Recording Academy in 1997 and the Latin Grammys in 2000. In 2013, Perez also co-created the Latin Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Additionally, in 2003, Perez partnered with the ASCAP Foundation to create the Rudy Perez Songwriting Scholarship to support the education of aspiring Latino songwriters. He also sat on the global board of directors of ASCAP, launched his record label Bullseye Music Entertainment, and wrote an autobiography entitled The Latin Hit Maker.

Rudy Perez said: “I’m thrilled to be a part of the Reservoir family. I look forward to collaborating on new projects with their entire team as I embark on the next phase of my career.”

John Ozier, Reservoir executive vice president, said: “Rudy is a trailblazer. He and Latin music are so deeply intertwined, and his fingerprints are all over so many of the genre’s biggest hits.

“I’ve been talking with Rudy and his team for five years, which makes closing this deal a big moment for me personally. I am so proud to welcome Rudy to Reservoir and help support his legacy and the legacy of the genre moving forward.”

Reservoir founder and CEO Golnar Khosrowshahi said: “It is remarkable what Rudy has done to uplift Latin music through his songwriting, producing, and overall championing for the genre.

“From day one, our intention has been to meaningfully diversify Reservoir’s catalogue with the highest quality music possible. Rudy is the best of the best, and we are thrilled to partner with him to bring his music to Reservoir.”