Reservoir signs producer and songwriter Aaron Zuckerman

Reservoir Media has signed a publishing deal with producer and songwriter Aaron Zuckerman.

The deal includes Zuckerman's recent co-write, White Claw by Yung Gravy and Shania Twain, along with the majority of Yung Gravy's upcoming album and other future works.

Having launched his career in Los Angeles, Zuckerman has established himself as a writer-producer across diverse genres. Zuckerman recently received a gold record certification in the US for Devil Doesn't Bargain by Alec Benjamin. His songwriting portfolio includes works such as Lil Wayne's Dreams, Bebe Rexha's 2 Souls On Fire featuring Quavo and Bryce Vine's Glamorama.

He has further releases by Liam Payne, LANY, MGK, Hunter Hayes, Travis Barker, BBNO$, DNCE, Walk The Moon, Quinn XCII, Leah Kate, Wiz Khalifa, Willie Jones, Rico Nasty, Cheat Codes, Blackbear, and more.

Zuckerman’s creative contributions also include Write One by Karley Scott Collins featuring Keith Urban, released under Sony Nashville. Upcoming projects include collaborations with Breland, Shaboozey, Koe Wetzel, Brantley Gilbert, Josh Ross, Lecade, Lovelytheband, and more.

Aaron Zuckerman said: "I’m immensely proud of our team and the groundbreaking work we’re accomplishing in Nashville. My dedication to crafting exceptional music continues to grow, and Reservoir mirrors that same passion in the best possible way!"

John Ozier, Reservoir executive vice president of creative, added: “Aaron is an incredibly talented creator and equally hard worker. He continues to showcase his dexterity in working across genres and attracting collaborators, both established and fresh on the scene, alike. We are thrilled to be Aaron’s publishing home and look forward to providing him with high touch creative support to help him rise even higher.”

Donna Caseine, Reservoir executive vice president, global creative director, said: “We are delighted to welcome Aaron to Reservoir. His versatility is a testament to his talent. We are eager to collaborate closely, across offices and genres, fostering even more opportunities and connections for him with creators all over the world.”

Zuckerman is managed by Scott Yarmovsky at SongsYouLike Management in Los Angeles, CA.

PHOTO: John Ozier (EVP of Creative, Reservoir), Donna Caseine (EVP, Global Creative Director, Reservoir), Beth St. Jean (Coordinator, Creative, Reservoir), Golnar Khosrowshahi (Founder & CEO, Reservoir), Aaron Zuckerman, Greg Gallo (VP of Creative, Reservoir), Scott Yarmovsky (SongsYouLike Management), Tristan Georgio (SongsYouLike Management), Ari Berger (SongYouLike Management), Jonathan Rubio (SongsYouLike Management)