Reservoir signs publishing deal with country writer and Dasha collaborator Travis Heidelman

Reservoir Media has signed a new publishing deal with country writer and producer Travis Heidelman for his full catalogue and future works.

The agreement marks LA-based Heidelman’s first publishing deal and includes his recent hit collaboration Austin (Boots Stop Workin’) by Dasha.

Tied to a line-dancing trend started by Dasha on TikTok, Austin has generated over a million video creations on the platform with over 10 billion views. In addition, the song has accumulated around 500 million streams on Spotify alone.

Heidelman co-wrote and produced two other songs on Dasha’s 2024 album, What Happens Now?.

In addition to his work on Austin, Heidelman has also collaborated with artists including Annie Schindel, Arden Jones, Claire Rosinkranz, Taylor Bickett, Whitney Phillips, Noah Floersch, Rollo, Greyson Chance, Jimmy Robbins, and many more. Heidelman’s music has landed sync placements on television networks like TLC and Bravo, including for the series The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Travis has demonstrated what a keen sense he has for pushing the boundaries of country music while still delivering hits John Ozier

Travis Heidelman said: “Reservoir has shown unparalleled passion and initiative, which every person I've met at the company embodies. They came in swinging and delivered on all of their promises, which is exactly what I seek in a new partner.”

John Ozier, Reservoir executive vice president of creative, added: "Travis has demonstrated what a keen sense he has for pushing the boundaries of country music while still delivering hits. We are proud to bring his multi-genre talent to Reservoir and connect him with other creators across our roster, while also supporting his ongoing success as a songwriter and producer."

PHOTO: (L-R) James Cheney (VP of Creative, Reservoir), Greg Gallo (VP of Creative, Reservoir), Sarah McDaniels (Creative Coordinator, Reservoir), Travis Heidelman, Jessica Strassman (Rough Gem Music), Beth St Jean (Creative Coordinator, Reservoir), John Ozier (EVP of Creative, Reservoir)