Reservoir signs publishing deal with kd lang

Reservoir Media has agreed a publishing deal with Grammy and Juno award-winning singer-songwriter kd lang. The deal includes her future works and partial catalogue.

Lang was dubbed “the best singer of her generation” by her collaborator, the late Tony Bennett. She has eight Juno Awards to her name, including Songwriter of the Year (1993), four Grammy awards, including Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album (2004) for A Wonderful World with Tony Bennett, a BRIT Award, an AMA, a VMA, and four awards from GLAAD, among others.

In 1996 she was awarded Canada’s highest civilian honour, the Order of Canada, and in 2013 she was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall Of Fame. In addition, lang was inducted into the Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) Hall of Fame this September.

In the early 1980s, lang began releasing music as the singer for country-swing band The Reclines. She went on to release three albums with the group, seven solo studio albums, several collaboration albums, as well as contributions to movie soundtracks such as the James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies and Happy Feet.

Throughout her career, lang has collaborated with music icons including Roy Orbison, Bonnie Raitt, Elton John, Loretta Lynn and Tony Bennett. In 2017, lang performed tours around the world to mark 25 years of her album Ingénue, which features Constant Craving and Miss Chatelaine. In 2021, she released Makeover, a collection of dance remixes for some of her most popular songs.

On signing with Reservoir, kd lang said: “It is an absolute thrill to partner with Reservoir! Golnar is a force of nature and understands me as an artist. I am deeply inspired and have utmost confidence in this creative partnership.”

Golnar Khosrowshahi, Reservoir founder and CEO, said: “It never gets old when a legendary artist like kd lang decides to call Reservoir her home. Her incomparable voice and music are a gift to the world. We look forward to helping her share those gifts with new audiences and supporting her as she steps into the next chapter of her career."

She added, "As a Canadian, I am particularly proud to be working with kd and her manager, Steve Jensen, and I’d also like to thank Bruce Roberts, our very first Reservoir songwriter, who introduced us to kd.”

PHOTO: (L-R) Golnar Khosrowshahi, kd lang and Rell Lafargue (president and COO of Reservoir)