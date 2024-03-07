Reservoir signs publishing deal with Kings Of Leon

Reservoir Media has signed a publishing deal with Kings Of Leon. The agreement includes the band’s upcoming album Can We Please Have Fun.

Since their debut in 2003, Kings Of Leon have released eight LPs, collectively selling over 20 million albums and nearly 40 million singles worldwide.

With the release of 2016’s Walls, the band secured their first ever No.1 album debut on the US Top 200. Kings Of Leon have scored six consecutive No.1 albums in the UK.

In addition, they have earned eight Grammy nominations, three Grammy wins, three NME Awards, two BRIT Awards and one Juno Award. They have toured all over the world, headlining major festivals such as Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits and Glastonbury.

Following a long spell with Columbia/Sony, the band signed to Capitol in the US and will be on Polydor in the UK.

Kings Of Leon will release their ninth full-length studio album, Can We Please Have Fun, on May 10. In February, they released the lead single, Mustang.

Kings of Leon recently announced their 2024 World Tour. Produced by Live Nation in North America, the tour will reach 26 cities across the US and Canada, starting on August 14. They will also tour internationally with a headline set at BST Hyde Park in London on Sunday, June 30.

John Ozier, Reservoir executive vice president of creative, said: “It is an honour to bring my fellow Nashvillians Caleb, Nathan, Jared, and Matthew to Reservoir. As incredible musicians and forward thinkers, Kings of Leon have cemented themselves as one of this generation’s greatest rock groups, and we’re excited to support the next chapter of their legacy: Can We Please Have Fun.”

Rell Lafargue, Reservoir president and chief operating officer, added: “Expanding our catalogue with new music from Kings Of Leon is a golden opportunity for Reservoir to work alongside one of the greatest rock bands of recent times. We look forward to working with the band through the rollout of Can We Please Have Fun and as they embark on their international tour to bring this excellent rock record to their fanbase worldwide.”