Reservoir signs publishing deal with Steph Jones

Reservoir Media has signed a new publishing deal for the future works of songwriter Steph Jones.

The Los Angeles-based Jones has co-written tracks for a range of artists including Selena Gomez, Pink, Keith Urban,Panic! At The Disco, Blackpink, Maisie Peters, Little Big Town, Mickey Guyton and more.

Jones’ more recent works include tracks by Sabrina Carpenter, Latto and Kelsea Ballerini.

Jones said; “I’m so excited to partner with Donna and the Reservoir team for this next chapter of my career. The work that they do truly honours the songwriting craft and community, and I’m looking forward to accomplishing a lot of great things together.”

Reservoir executive vice president, global creative, Director Donna Caseine said: “Among the industry’s circles, Steph Jones is the name on everybody’s lips. Having success across multiple genres, her star burns brighter every day, and her writing continues to impress artists, listeners, and industry experts alike. We are so happy to be supporting her career and helping her leverage opportunities to create more incredible songs.”

Pictured above: (L-R) Golnar Khosrowshahi, Steph Jones, Donna Caseine and Rhea Pasricha, head of A&R, West Coast, Prescription Songs