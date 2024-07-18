Reservoir signs singer-songwriter Wrabel

Reservoir Media has signed a publishing deal with singer-songwriter Wrabel. The deal includes his future works.

Based in Los Angeles, Wrabel began his career co-writing songs by pop and rock artists such as Teddy Swims, Kesha, Pink, Ellie Goulding, Adam Lambert and Phillip Phillips, as well as EDM artists Kygo and Marshmello, among others.

Some of his collaborations include Better Not by Louis The Child and Wafia, Grammy-nominated Don’t Go Breaking My Heart by the Backstreet Boys, Don't Let It Break Your Heart by Louis Tomlinson, widely synced single Strange by Celeste, and Woman by Kesha.

Over the last decade, Wrabel’s own artist project has made a global impact. His 2014 collaboration with Afrojack, Ten Feet Tall, premiered in a Bud Light Super Bowl commercial and became a 10 hit in the US, UK, Netherlands and Hungary. Since then, his music has secured placements in Suits, Dynasty, Grey’s Anatomy and Love, Victor, among others.

To date, Wrabel’s most popular single as an artist is The Village, which was released in 2017 in support of trans rights. The accompanying music video has over 13 million views on Youtube, and the song went viral on TikTok.

Wrabel dropped his debut album, These Words Are All For You, in 2021. He has since released his sophomore album, Based On A True Story, with plans for an upcoming third album expected in 2025. In the meantime, Wrabel continues to write for multiple artists.

On the new deal with Reservoir, Wrabel said: “I am thrilled and honoured to join forces with Reservoir. I have had so much respect and admiration for Donna for many years and it really is a dream come true to get to work together with her and the amazing Reservoir team. I can’t wait to see what our future holds.”

Donna Caseine, Reservoir executive vice president, global creative director, said: “We are beyond excited for our future with Wrabel. He is an inspiring and versatile songwriter and artist with a rare ability to write meaningful songs and infectious earworms for both himself and a wide range of his contemporaries. All of us at Reservoir look forward to bringing him new opportunities for his talents to shine.”

PHOTO: Nicki Loranger (Vector Management), Golnar Khosrowshahi (Founder & CEO, Reservoir), Wrabel, Donna Caseine (EVP, Global Creative Director, Reservoir)