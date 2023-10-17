Reservoir signs the Eagles' Joe Walsh to global publishing deal

Reservoir Media has signed a global publishing deal with legendary guitarist, songwriter and vocalist Joe Walsh.

The deal includes hits from his catalogue as a solo artist and as a member of the Eagles and the James Gang, as well as future works. Walsh is a multiple Grammy winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee.

Walsh broke through to the mainstream as the frontman of the James Gang in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

In 1975, he became an international phenomenon as a member of the legendary rock band the Eagles. The first album to feature Walsh was Hotel California, which is one of the best-selling albums of all time, having sold more than 32 million records worldwide.

Walsh also co-wrote tracks across the Eagles’ The Long Run and Long Road Out of Eden, both of which were US No.1.

In addition to his success with the Eagles, Walsh earned acclaim as a solo artist, releasing 11 albums including The Smoker You Drink, The Player You Get and But Seriously Folks.

Joe Walsh said: “It is such a pleasure to be partnered with a team who are hands-on and personal and who have shown their passion for and dedication to my work. I look forward to a great partnership and future with Reservoir.”

Donna Caseine, Reservoir executive vice president, global creative director, said: “As a member of one of the most influential and best-selling bands of all time and as frontman and hitmaker of the critically acclaimed James Gang, Joe’s expansive catalogue is one that will continue to connect with listeners for a long time to come. It is an honour to partner with Joe and we look forward to supporting him in all his future endeavours.”

Walsh was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, alongside his Eagles bandmates, and earlier this year was appointed by President Biden to the President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities.

In addition to his musical career, Walsh has been involved with veteran-related causes for years. Walsh, along with his wife, founded VetsAid in 2017, a national non-profit organisation, whose charter is to support veterans' groups across the country.

This year’s event will be held in San Diego on November 12 with performances by ELO, Joe Walsh, and special guests Steven Stills, The War on Drugs, The Flaming Lips, and Lucus.

PHOTO: Ross Halfin