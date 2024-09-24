Reservoir strikes publishing deal with Snoop Dogg for rap star's hits and Death Row catalogue

Reservoir Media has unveiled new publishing deals with rapper Snoop Dogg and Death Row Records.

The deals include domestic publishing for Snoop Dogg’s entire catalogue of hits and future works, as well as the publishing catalogue of the rapper’s Death Row Records.

Born Calvin Broadus Jr, Snoop Dogg’s fame dates back to 1992 when he first appeared as a featured artist on Dr Dre’s debut single, Deep Cover. The following year he released his debut album, Doggystyle, via Death Row Records. The LP featured hit singles What’s My Name? and Gin and Juice.

To date, Snoop Dogg has released a total of 19 solo albums, with his 20th LP, Missionary, produced by Dr Dre, in the works. His lengthy list of hit collaborations include Young, Wild & Free with Wiz Khalifa feat. Bruno Mars, The Next Episode with Dr Dre, California Gurls with Katy Perry, P.I.M.P with 50 Cent, and Wiggle with Jason Derulo, among many others.

Drop It Like It’s Hot topped several charts including the Hot 100, and earned Grammy nominations for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group.

Snoop Dogg has 16 Grammy nominations, a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame and an American Music Award win for Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist.

In addition to his acting career, Snoop Dogg has built numerous business ventures and secured endorsement deals worldwide. He is now a coach on NBC’s The Voice for its 26th season, joining Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire and Michael Bublé.

In 2022, following the triumphant and Emmy Award-winning Super Bowl LVI halftime show, Snoop Dogg announced the acquisition of Death Row Records. Death Row released major albums by Snoop himself, Dr. Dre (The Chronic) and 2Pac (All Eyez on Me), among others.

In 2023, following his acquisition of the label, Snoop Dogg announced a new publishing business under the Death Row umbrella, representing many songwriters within the Death Row family. Reservoir’s new agreement with that publishing arm includes rights to hits like Hail Mary by Makaveli, I Ain’t Mad At Cha by 2Pac, and Picture Me Rollin’ by 2Pac, among many others.

Being in business with Snoop is an exciting opportunity to support his legendary catalogue Golnar Khosrowshahi

On signing the deal, Snoop Dogg said: “I’m so honoured to have them as a partner and excited for all the great things to come with the catalogue as well as new music ventures.”

“Legendary artists only need one name. Snoop is part of that echelon,” said Donna Caseine, Reservoir executive vice president, global creative director. “From music, to brands, television, and film, his acumen represents excellence. For the last three decades he has been a pillar of hip-hop music and popular culture. He helped write Death Row Records into music’s history books. It is an honour to support Snoop’s vision and work with the Death Row family alongside Jaslin Levy, Sabriya Dublin, Sara Ramaker, and their entire team.”

Golnar Khosrowshahi, Reservoir founder and CEO, said: “Being in business with Snoop is an exciting opportunity to support his legendary catalogue, leveraging his massive stardom to further embed his music across mainstream media.”

She added: “This deal also marks a unique moment to help further the legacy of an important and valuable brand like Death Row. Snoop has come full circle with Death Row, showcasing his ongoing dedication to upholding its rich history – something Reservoir has proven as a core value and area of expertise across our business.”

Rell Lafargue, Reservoir’s president & COO, told Music Week last year: “Hip-hop has been a priority at Reservoir since day one,” says Lafargue. “It’s always been a genre that we focused on, as we recognise its cultural importance as well as its commercial value and crossover potential, especially as streaming was building as a format.”