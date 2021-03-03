Richard Rowe appointed EVP of Hipgnosis

Richard Rowe has been appointed executive vice president of Hipgnosis, with immediate effect.

Rowe began his career at CBS Records in 1979 as a lawyer in its business affairs department, before eventually becoming the president of Sony Music Publishing/Sony/ATV from 1991 to 2005.

Rowe made the deal with Michael Jackson that led to the acquisition of The Beatles’ catalogue. He also made the acquisition of Acuff-Rose Music, which included the catalogues of Roy Orbison and The Everly Brothers.

After leaving Sony/ATV, Rowe co-founded Round Hill Music in 2010, where as vice-chairman he brought in many of their most important acquisitions, including Carlin Music, Eddie Holland, ArtHouse (Kara DioGuardi), Eric Carmen, Brody Brown, Randy Bachman, and the Gil catalogue which included six songs by The Beatles.

Merck Mercuriadis, founder of Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited and The Family (Music) Limited, said: “Richard is one of the most important and successful executives in the music industry. He helped build Sony/ATV into the company it is today and played an important role in bringing Round Hill Music Royalty Fund successfully to the market in the wake of Hipgnosis. Over his career he has made some incredible deals, including the famous partnership with Michael Jackson bringing The Beatles copyrights to Sony ATV and some of Round Hill Music’s most important catalogues in Carlin Music, Eddie Holland and six songs by The Beatles via the Gil catalogue.

“I look forward to having him work closely with me as we grow and manage our portfolio of proven hit songs. His experience is second to none and he will be adding an additional layer of expertise to our investment and finance teams on data analysis and delivering best in class market disclosures.”

Richard Rowe said:“I am proud of the work that I did at Round Hill Music over the last ten years and to have been part of its growth. Music publishing is evolving at a fast pace and Hipgnosis is leading that charge. I am delighted that Merck has invited me to join his company and bring my experience to Hipgnosis, and work with the great team he has already put together. Merck has built an incredible Company, that is the envy of the music industry, and I am excited to have this opportunity to be part of the next stage of its growth."