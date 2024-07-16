Rising country star Kashus Culpepper signs with Big Loud Publishing and Warner Chappell

Kashus Culpepper has signed an exclusive worldwide publishing deal with Big Loud Publishing and Warner Chappell Music.

The Alabama country singer-songwriter is a recent signing to Big Loud Records.

Debut single After Me? Was released in June. It will be followed by new track Who Hurt You on Friday (July 19).

“We are beyond excited to be working with Kashus,” said Warner Chappell manager, A&R, Benji Amaefule. “He is one of one, and his stories have an ability to resonate with a wide demographic. His soulful take on country is already connecting with his audience and will continue to reach fans around the country and the world.”

“Anyone who's heard Kashus sing knows why we had to have him on the label, but his songwriting was just as big of a draw as his voice," said Big Loud Records SVP of A&R Sara Knabe. "It's raw, it's real, it's lived in, it's emotional, it has so much soul. He's writing songs that will stand the test of time and we're all here for it!"

Culpepper has already sold out headline club shows in the US South, prior to releasing a single. He has also supported acts including Charles Wesley Godwin, Charley Crockett and NeedToBreathe.

PHOTO (L-R): Front Row - Mike Giangreco (VP of A&R, Big Loud Publishing), Kashus Culpepper, Benji Amaefule (Manager, A&R, Warner Chappell);

Back Row - Kimberly Gleason (SVP, Big Loud Publishing), Ben Vaughn (President & CEO, Warner Chappell), Sara Knabe (SVP of A&R, Big Loud Records), Jay Harren (Manager)

PHOTO CREDIT: Brayln Kelly Smith