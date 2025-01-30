River House Artists and Sony Music Publishing Nashville sign Hudson Westbrook

River House Artists, in partnership with Sony Music Publishing Nashville, have signed singer-songwriter Hudson Westbrook to a global publishing agreement.

Texas native Hudson Westbrook has amassed more than 140 million global streams. He made waves in 2024 with his viral debut Take It Slow, and continued his ascent with Two Way Drive.

In November, he released his self-titled EP featuring 5 to 9, House Again and Take Your Time.

Hudson Westbrook said: “This team’s continued support has allowed me to produce great songs with great people really early in my career. I am excited to work with a team that feels like family.”

Westbrook is heading out on his Take Your Time Tour throughout the spring, and will open shows for Parker McCollum, Midland, Eli Young Band, Cole Swindell and Ian Munsick later this year.

EVP of River House Artists Zebb Luster said: “Hudson’s artistry is connecting authentically on a national scale already, and his songwriting is a huge part of that. Having a strong team of advocates from the beginning for Hudson has always been our priority, so we’re proud to partner with Sony Music Publishing in championing his incredible songwriting for years to come.”

Sony Music Publishing Nashville CEO Rusty Gaston said: “Hudson’s authenticity as a storyteller is going to take him a long way. We’re excited to welcome him to the SMP family, and we are absolutely honored to be a part of his journey.”

(credit: Peyton Dollar)