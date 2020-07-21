Neck Deep’s manager has told Music Week that the band are targeting a No.1 for their first album since signing to IE:Music.

Leander Gloversmith took Neck Deep to the management firm when he joined last year as part of a move to diversify its roster.

“I’ve been with [Neck Deep] for eight years, since their second ever show,” he said. “This is our first campaign as part of IE:Music, and the team here is fantastic.”

The Welsh pop-punk band’s fourth album, ...