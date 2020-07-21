Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Robbie Williams' management firm aims high with pop-punk signings Neck Deep

Andre Paine

by Andre Paine
Tuesday, Jul 21st 2020 at 3:06PM

Neck Deep’s manager has told Music Week that the band are targeting a No.1 for their first album since signing to IE:Music.

Leander Gloversmith took Neck Deep to the management firm when he joined last year as part of a move to diversify its roster. 

“I’ve been with [Neck Deep] for eight years, since their second ever show,” he said. “This is our first campaign as part of IE:Music, and the team here is fantastic.”

The Welsh pop-punk band’s fourth album, ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020