Ross Greening upped to UMPG's SVP, European regional administration and global copyright/society relations

Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) has announced that Ross Greening has been promoted to senior vice president of European regional administration and global copyright/society relations.

Greening will continue to be based out of London and will jointly report to John Reston, UMPG’s executive vice president, global administration, and Simon Baker, general manager of UMP Europe.

His responsibilities will include leadership of UMP’s global copyright functions and collecting society engagement strategies. He will continue to lead UMP’s European Administration organisation, including operational management of UMP’s digital licensing vehicle, DEAL.

Prior to his promotion, Greening was vice president, regional European administration, and has been with UMPG since 2013.

John Reston said: “Ross is integral to our global administration strategic plan as we look to the future. We are incredibly fortunate to have his drive and passion, along with his intricate knowledge of music publishing administration and society operations globally.”

Greening added: “I’m thrilled to be continuing my work with John, Simon and UMPG’s global and regional executive team. Together, we are advancing our industry-leading administration services to songwriters and rightsholders, and maximising their royalties through our innovative licensing arrangements and technologies.”