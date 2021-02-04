Round Hill Music acquires catalogue of two founding members of Massive Attack

Round Hill Music has today (February 4) announced the acquisition of the back catalogue of two of Massive Attack’s founder members, Robert Del Naja and Grant Marshall.

The deal compromises their first five albums released between 1991 and 2010.

Speaking about the acquisition, Robin Godfrey-Cass, MD of Round Hill’s London office said: “Massive Attack are authentic trailblazers who are revered by their peers and music fans alike. The band’s body of work, which Robert and Grant have been key contributors to over the last three decades is astonishing and we are proud that they have chosen us to oversee their legacy.”

The group's last album, 2010's Heligland has sold 122,187 copies to date according to Official Charts Company data. The group boast a number of double platinum albums, including their debut Blue Lines (856,108), Protection/No Protection (653,864) and Mezzanine (769,392), plus their 2006 Best Of (692,608).

Josh Gruss, founder and CEO of Round Hill Music added: "To be working with their incredible catalogue is fantastic. Massive Attack’s music is timeless and their importance as innovators is immense.”

In December 2020, Round Hill Music Royalty Fund announced it had raised a further $46.1m (£33m) in share issuances. That brought the total capital raised for Round Hill Music Royalty Fund to $328.5m (£242m), which it claimed was the largest amount of capital raised for a new London listed investment company in 2020.

Last month, Round Hill Music acquired the classic song catalogue of The Cult's Billy Duffy. The guitarist, with bandmate Ian Astbury, has been responsible for bigs hits like Spirit Walker and She Sells Sanctuary.