Round Hill Music acquires Telegram Studios' master recordings

Round Hill Music has agreed a deal for Swedish label Telegram Studios' master recordings.

The indie's catalogue includes work by Estelle, System Of A Down's Serj Tankia, Throwing Muses, Ziggy Marley and Surfer Blood.

“It’s been a thrill work with Niklas, Bjorn and Klas to acquire this set of master recordings," explained Josh Gruss, founder and CEO of Round Hill Music.

"It is real rarity to come across such a rich collection of masters that is independently owned. Telegram has done an amazing job working with the artists and recordings in this catalogue. We respect the work that they have done very much. We are lucky to be the next owners and our goal is to deliver the same high quality of service to this group of very important artists.”

Joe Calitri, president of Round Hill Records, added the range of music had attracted them to signing a deal with Telegram Studios.

“Round Hill Records is excited and honoured to work with such an accomplished and diverse mix of artists across multiple genres through this arrangement," he said. "The addition of these recordings will further bolster our exceptional catalogue offering and the team is ready to continue the great work that Telegram has done thus far.”

Niklas Lundell CEO and co-founder of Telegram Studios added that the acquisition would now allow the label to focus on growing its roster further.

“We are very excited to have completed this deal with Round Hill Records. Thanks to Josh and his team at Round Hill for making this happen. I consider him both a passionate music lover and a friend," he said.

"During the past six years we have slowly and steadily built a catalogue of great master recordings. Together with the artists we have successfully increased revenues and built value. Now the timing is perfect for the next chapter, we are very confident that Round Hill Records will continue to grow this amazing catalogue to new highs and for us to take on new ventures and possibilities. We want to extend a huge thank you to all amazing artists and to our business partners.

In February Round Hill Music acquired the catalogue of Massive Attack founding members Robert Del Naja and Grant Marshall.