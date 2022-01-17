Round Hill Music signs catalogue deals with David Coverdale and Nancy Wilson

Round Hill Music has announced major new deals for catalogues by David Coverdale and Nancy Wilson.

Round Hill Music Royalty Fund has acquired the music publishing, master rights and master rights royalties for David Coverdale, and entered into a long-term administration agreement for the neighbouring rights income from the catalogue.

As well as being a solo artist, David Coverdale is best known as the frontman for Whitesnake. He also fronted Deep Purple from 1973 to 1976. In 2016, Coverdale was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

The acquisition includes hit songs such as Here I Go Again, Crying In The Rain, Fool For Your Loving and Is This Love.

David Coverdale said: “I am thrilled beyond words to joyfully announce that my existing catalogue of works, both songs and master recordings, which I have been involved in creating for over 50 years, is now in exceptionally safe hands with the fine people at Round Hill. I look forward immensely to working together with Josh Gruss and all at Round Hill to ensure the legacy of my existing works for future generations to enjoy.”

Trevor Bowen, chair of Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Limited, said: “The board is pleased to provide RHM shareholders with access to David Coverdale’s own legendary catalogue of hits as the frontman from one of best-known rock bands of all time, who helped to define an era of music. We are delighted to be deploying capital into such high-quality acquisitions while continuing to evaluate further attractive opportunities.”

Josh Gruss, chairman and CEO of Round Hill, the company’s investment manager, said: “David Coverdale is a true rock icon. As the frontman for two of the world’s greatest bands, Whitesnake and Deep Purple, he has blazed a trail since the early ’70s, and his legacy and influence on the generations of artists that followed him cannot be understated. To have been entrusted with David’s work is a proud day for Round Hill.”

In a separate deal, Round Hill Music, via Round Hill Music Royalty Fund, has acquired a significant share of the master artist royalties and entered into a long-term agreement to administer the neighbouring rights income of the catalogue of Nancy Wilson. Wilson is the singer, songwriter and guitarist of Heart, who have also been inducted into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall Of Fame.

This deal encompasses a significant share of Nancy Wilson’s master artist royalties and a long-term agreement to administer the neighbouring rights income of her catalogue. It includes Wilson’s share of songs such as Barracuda, Magic Man, Alone, Crazy On You and the US No.1 These Dreams.

Heart have sold over 35 million records worldwide to date.

Nancy Wilson said, “I’m honoured to be working with the good people at Round Hill and am looking forward to an ongoing working relationship.”

Trevor Bowen said: “We are very pleased to announce the acquisition of Nancy Wilson’s fantastic catalogue of classic Heart tracks from across her career including songs from her double and triple platinum selling albums. This important acquisition provides the Company with direct exposure to a timeless American rock band.”

Josh Gruss added: “Heart are a band who have earned their place in rock and roll immortality and Nancy has played a pivotal role in their astonishing success over the last 45 years. She is an icon and the longevity of her music is a testament to her incredible talent.”