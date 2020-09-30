Round Hill Music signs Rob Thomas to worldwide publishing deal

Round Hill Music has announced the signing of Grammy Award-winning Matchbox Twenty frontman Rob Thomas to a worldwide publishing deal.

Total record sales for Rob Thomas’ output has exceeded 80 million worldwide.

Thomas said: “I’m so excited to be a part of the Round Hill family. From the first time I met everyone there I could feel a passion for music and songwriting that is infectious. I’m really looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish together.”

In 2019, Thomas released his fourth solo album, Chip-Tooth Smile.

Josh Gruss, founder and CEO of Round Hill Music said: “Rob Thomas is a superstar. A superstar songwriter, artist and human being. The whole team is proud he chose Round Hill as his publishing home and personally, I am proud to call him my friend”

Earlier in the month, Round Hill Music revealed details of a new, worldwide publishing deal with Craig David, which includes his back catalogue and all new works.