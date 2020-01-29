Rusty Gaston takes top job at Sony/ATV Nashville

Rusty Gaston has been appointed as CEO of Sony/ATV’s Nashville operation.

Gaston replaces Troy Tomlinson, who departed for UMPG Nashville in June last year. He will lead creative and operations for Sony/ATV’s Nashville division, including the signing of new songwriters and strategy development. He will report to Jon Platt, chairman and CEO, Sony/ATV Music Publishing.

Sony/ATV has also acquired Nashville publisher THiS Music, which Gaston co-founded with Tim Nichols and Connie Harrington.

Jon Platt said: “Rusty is one of music’s most influential executives today, and his success in developing game-changing opportunities for songwriters makes him the perfect leader to step into this important role at Sony/ATV. I’m excited to work alongside Rusty and our Nashville team on nurturing the next generation of music’s hitmakers.”

It is a tremendous honor to join Jon and the Sony/ATV family Rusty Gaston

Rusty Gaston commented: “It is a tremendous honor to join Jon and the Sony/ATV family. The Sony/ATV Nashville catalogue is the undisputed greatest collection of country music on the planet. As a music lover, I am in awe of the legacy of the songs and the songwriters, past, present and future. And I look forward to working with this amazing team and roster.”

THiS Music’s roster includes The Peach Pickers’ Ben Hayslip, who has been named ASCAP Songwriter Of The Year twice, as well as Grammy-winning artist Emily Weisband, who has written for BTS, Halsey and Camila Cabello, among others.

Gaston is on the board at the Academy of Country Music and at Nashville’s Studio Bank.