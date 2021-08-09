S10 Publishing signs Build A Bitch co-writer David Arkwright

S10 Publishing has signed a deal with David Arkwright, co-writer of Bella Poarch’s hit Build A Bitch.

Released in May 2021, Build a Bitch has reached over 500 million streams across DSPs, almost five million TikTok video creations and approaching 300m YouTube views.

The hit song joins an expanding S10 Publishing roster that includes shares in Justin Bieber’s Peaches, Internet Money’s His & Hers, DJ Snake & Selena Gomez’s Selfish Love, Kid Laroi’s Wrong and many more.

Brandon Silverstein, S10 Entertainment founder and CEO, said: “From the moment I met David, I knew he was a special talent. The depth of his songwriting is what stood out, beyond just his success with Build A Bitch. I am incredibly excited for him to join the S10 Publishing family alongside other incredible writers and I thank Naoki Osada and our Avex USA partners for joining S10 Publishing on this important deal.”

David Arkwright said: “I could not be more excited to join the S10 family as a writer and producer. From the moment I first met Brandon, I recognised him and the S10 team to be one of a kind, dynamic and forward thinking. As a publisher, S10 has its finger on the pulse of the industry and a keen instinct for its future. It is truly an incredible fit with so many exciting moments to come!”

Naoki Osada, president, Avex USA, added: “We’ve always been impressed by Brandon and S10’s amazing creativity and dynamism, which is a key factor for this partnership. We believe this is truly a unique and strong team to support such a next generation game-changing songwriter/producer in David.”

PHOTO:

Top (L-R) Brandon Silverstein, Naoki Osada

Bottom (L-R) David Arkwright, Luke Heffernan, manager for David Arkwright