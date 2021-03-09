Sabam joins the ICE Core

Sabam, the Belgian Association of Authors, Composers and Publishers, is joining the ICE Core.

Carine Libert, CEO at Sabam, said: “We pursued an exceptionally thorough process to ensure we achieved the solution that gives our members the most royalties for the online use of their works. In joining the ICE Core, we’re certain we have that.”

“Selecting ICE as our partner for multi-territorial digital licensing reflects our approach in being strategic about delivering the maximum value for our authors.”

“We warmly welcome Sabam to the ICE Core,” said Ben McEwen, VP, commercial, ICE. “With the extensive work and expertise required nowadays to maximise licensing coverage of services and territories, with the right deals and understanding different categories in detail, we are able to add real value to the rightsholder network of societies and publishers (and ultimately their members) whom we serve.”

Thorsten Sauer, CEO, ICE, said: “The continued growth of the ICE Core reflects both the outstanding work of our licensing team and the way we can support customers on an end-to-end basis, leveraging excellence in processing and copyright to smoothly deliver accurate payments.

“Sharing system, resource and investment costs amongst multiple customers is the most efficient model for rightsholders, and ultimately means more money is returned to creators. Offering ICE Core rights representation alongside their national, broadcast and member services, makes a real difference in what societies provide their members. We’re committed to supporting them in delivering for creators.”

Launched in 2016, the ICE Core licence brings together the work of members from GEMA, STIM, PRS for Music, Concord, Downtown, Peer music, IMRO, BMI and now Sabam.