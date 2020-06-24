Saban Music Group signs global deal with UMPG

Saban Music Group has announced an exclusive, global administration agreement with Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG).

SMG was founded in 2019 by Haim Saban, chairman and CEO of Saban Capital Group. It is led by industry veteran Gustavo Lopez.

SMG's global artist/songwriter roster includes Static & Ben El (Israel), Mergui (Israel), Marie Monti (France), Chesca (Puerto Rico), and Reykon (Colombia), and more.

"I am thrilled about this new venture. Innovation requires collaboration, and this partnership amplifies our chances for success on a global scale," said Haim Saban.

"We are excited to be partnering with Haim Saban and Gustavo Lopez and Saban Music to create opportunities for their artists and songwriters. I am confident that we will have outstanding success together," said Jody Gerson, chairman and CEO of UMPG.

SMG's operations span recorded music, publishing, touring, management, and acquisitions. The music entertainment firm focuses on providing resources for both local and international artists through its 360 model.

The agreement, effective immediately, strengthens the partnership between SMG and Universal Music Group. Earlier this year, SMG announced a global distribution and marketing agreement with UMG.

SMG is distributed in the US by Caroline, and works in tandem with Caroline International and UMG's Santa Monica-based central services team for all other territories.