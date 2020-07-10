Sally Cavender to step down as performance music director at Faber Music

After almost four decades with the company, Sally Cavender will be stepping down as performance music director and vice chairman of Faber Music in December 2020.

With effect from the same date, her current deputy, Sam Wigglesworth, becomes the company’s new performance music director.

During 39 years at the company, Cavender has negotiated more than 1,000 new work commissions. She signed and nurtured composers including Thomas Adès, Tansy Davies, Anders Hillborg and Francisco Coll.

After a short break, Cavender will continue her association with Faber Music for a period of time as opera consultant, commencing in early 2021.

Cavender said: “It has been a dream job for me to help the composers I love, whilst at all times being supported by the company in whichever direction we needed to go. To be at the birth of so many wonderful pieces, in some way to have facilitated their existence, has been a huge honour and delight – one that I have never tired of relishing. I want to thank all my composers and colleagues who have been part of that journey, all of whom I want to remain in touch with as you go forward to ever more discoveries. I am delighted that Sam will be a very important part of that future.”

A Music graduate of King’s College London and then concert producer at St John’s Smith Square, Wigglesworth joined Faber Music as promoter in 2014.

Wigglesworth said: “It is a huge privilege to have been appointed performance music director and I would like to thank Sally for all the generosity and support she has offered me over the past six years. With a

combination of fierce loyalty and passion, Sally has developed and nurtured a group of extraordinary composers, and to be entrusted with this legacy is a great honour. Faber Music is a unique publishing house, and I look forward to working with my very talented colleagues to shape its future.”

Richard King, CEO of Faber Music, said: “Since our inception in 1965, identifying, nurturing and promoting compositional talent has been at our heart and Sally’s impact and legacy are towering embodiments of this. I have absolutely no doubt that Sam will build on her achievements with his own style, creativity and panache and I look forward enormously to working closely with him as he grows into the role and defines it as his own.”