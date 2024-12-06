Salt adds video-on-demand royalty processing

Salt, the music rights and royalties platform, has unveiled its new video-on-demand (VOD) royalty processing capability.

Now operational at BumaStemra, the platform enables societies to navigate the complexities of digital audiovisual streaming, a critical revenue area for music rights-holders in the digital era.

This new capability automates the royalty processing of leading VOD platforms, including Netflix, Apple TV, HBO Max and Pathé.

Designed for unlimited scale, Salt Royalties automates usage ingestion, enrichment, processing, matching, distribution and reporting. Salt provides granular insights and real-time visibility to help societies manage royalty processing.

The launch of Salt Royalties VOD processing is a major step forward for the music industry Doug Imrie

In a statement, Salt said its audiovisual repertoire solution provides accurate programme-to-production and cue-to-work matching.

“The launch of Salt Royalties VOD processing is a major step forward for the music industry,” said Salt CEO Doug Imrie. “We are proud to deliver rights-holders a clear view of how their music is being used in VOD services, ensuring that they’ll be able to receive their royalties more accurately, more quickly and more efficiently.”

Salt’s board and investors include Björn Ulvaeus of ABBA and Dave Stewart of Eurythmics.