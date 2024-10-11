Salt expands into Asia with Massive Music Entertainment partnership

Rights and royalties network Salt has made its first major expansion into Asia by partnering with Indonesia-based Massive Music Entertainment.

“This landmark partnership marks a significant milestone in Salt's global growth, underscoring its commitment to delivering world-class solutions to customers across the globe,” said a statement.

Salt’s entry into the Asian market is part of its ongoing mission to provide tailored solutions that address the unique needs of local markets.

"This collaboration is a testament to Salt’s ability to scale and adapt our solutions globally," said Doug Imrie, CEO of Salt. “We’re excited to bring our expertise to Asia and support the music industry with technology that significantly improves rights management and royalty distribution."

This collaboration is a testament to Salt’s ability to scale and adapt our solutions globally Doug Imrie

By partnering with Massive Music Entertainment, a leading music publisher in Indonesia, Salt will support local artists, songwriters, publishers and music users by processing usage, matching ownership and calculating distributions with cloud-powered speed and accuracy.

"We’re confident that this is just the beginning of Salt’s strong and lasting presence in Asia," said Imrie. "Our goal is to help the industry fairly and quickly compensate rights-holders through innovation and a customer-first approach."