Sammy SoSo signs new deal with Concord Music Publishing

Sammy SoSo has signed a new global deal with Concord Music Publishing, covering his catalogue and all future works.

The songwriter and producer, who recently starred in our Hitmakers feature, co-wrote Water by Tyla, who is also published by Concord Music Publishing.

Water is now certified platinum in the United Kingdom, double platinum in the U.S. and South Africa, and triple platinum in Australia. The song also won the inaugural Grammy award for Best African Performance.

Sammy SoSo co-wrote and produced 10 tracks on former Music Week cover star Tyla’s debut self-titled album, with the collaboration facilitated by Concord’s A&R team, led by EVP Worldwide A&R Kim Frankiewicz.

Frankiewicz said: “We have been on the most incredible journey with Sammy so far! To see the success he has enjoyed with Tyla has been an incredible moment for us as their publisher! For the team and I, this is what it is all about – connecting great songwriters with great artists and making music that leaves a legacy. Congrats, Sammy!”

Sammy SoSo said: “Very grateful to Kim Frankiewicz and all of the Concord team globally who showed belief in me so early on and have truly worked with me over the last few years”.

Sammy has also worked with Kali Uchis, Wizkid, Headie One, Nija Charles, Stargate, Ali Tamposi, Blake Slatkin and FNZ.

Pictured above: Back Row (L to R): Mary McGovern (Concord), Tom Coulson-Smith (Concord), Patrick Lubega (Concord). Front Row (L to R): Ellie Taylor (Concord), Adam Salomon (Concord), Kim Frankiewicz (Concord), Sammy SoSo, Josh Spivack (A-List Management), John Woolf (A-List Management), Victoria Ree (Concord).