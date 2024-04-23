Sampha, Yussef Dayes and Daniel Pemberton lead nominations for The Ivors 2024 with Amazon Music

The Ivors Academy has revealed the nominations for The Ivors 2024 with Amazon Music, which recognises outstanding songwriters and composers.

Sampha, Yussef Dayes and Daniel Pemberton lead nominations this year with two each.

Raye, CMAT, Yussef Dayes, Lankum and Sampha are in the running for Best Album. Jungle, The Japanese House, Jazzy and Kenya Grace have all received their first Ivor Novello Award nominations.

The winners will be revealed at the awards ceremony taking place at Grosvenor House, London, on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

Past winners include Adele, Stormzy, Annie Lennox, Sting, Amy Winehouse, Joan Armatrading, Paul McCartney and John Lennon.

Tom Gray, chair of The Ivors Academy, said: “The 2024 Ivor Novello Award nominees represent a remarkable breadth of talent, showcasing the wide-ranging creativity and innovation that defines British and Irish songwriting and screen composing. From established voices to rising stars, this year’s list reflects an ever-evolving musical landscape and celebrates the writing craft that soundtracks our lives.”

Roberto Neri, chief executive of The Ivors Academy, said: “On behalf of The Ivors Academy and our community of songwriters and composers, I’m delighted to congratulate all our nominees and thank our members who judge the awards. It is this recognition by your peers that makes an Ivor Novello Award so meaningful, and I look forward to celebrating the highest achievements at an inspiring awards ceremony in May.”

This year, 77 songwriters and composers have received Ivor Novello nominations, with 60% of them receiving a nomination for the very first time. Sampha and Yussef Dayes are both up for two Ivors each across the songwriting categories, while composer Daniel Pemberton is nominated twice in the screen categories.

Presented since 1957, the Ivor Novello for Best Song Musically And Lyrically acknowledges outstanding song craft. Tom Odell has received his second nomination in as many years for Black Friday, while Yussef Dayes and Sampha received their second nomination for co-writing Sampha’s Spirit 2.0m and 2023 Rising Star winner Victoria Canal returns with Black Swan.

Also nominated are The Japanese House for Sunshine Baby and Blur for The Narcissist – 29 years on from the group’s first Ivors nomination.

The Best Contemporary Song category celebrates originality in songwriting. Jungle’s hit Back on ’74 provides Lydia Kitto, J Lloyd and Tom McFarland with their first Ivor Novello nomination. Fred Again.. & Brian Eno’s Enough is recognised in the category, along with Kae Tempest and jazz ensemble Speakers Corner Quartet for Geronimo Blues.

Crafted with British songwriters Barney Lister and 2023 Rising Star nominee Ines Dunn, Mette’s Mama’s Eyes is also up for Best Contemporary Song, as are the songwriting team behind Tyla’s international smash, Water.

In the PRS For Music Most Performed Work category, the 2022 hit As It Was by Harry Styles, Kid Harpoon and Tyler Johnson is nominated for the second year running. Also nominated is PinkPantheress & Ice Spice’s Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2, Jazzy’s Giving Me, Kenya Grace’s Strangers and the UK No.1 from Dave & Central Cee, Sprinter.

This year’s list reflects an ever-evolving musical landscape and celebrates the writing craft that soundtracks our lives Tom Gray

Returning for its fifth year, the Rising Star Award with Amazon Music champions Britain and Ireland’s most promising songwriting talents, with nominations for Blair Davie, Chrissi, Elmiene, Master Peace and Nino SLG.

The Ivors also recognises Britain and Ireland’s finest composers across film, TV and video games.

The nominees for Best Original Film Score are Jerskin Fendrix’s debut film score for the Oscar-winning Poor Things, Daniel Pemberton’s score for Marvel’s animated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and Carly Paradis’ score for Carol Morley’s feature about the artist Audrey Amiss, Typist Artist Pirate King.

Daniel Pemberton is also nominated in the Best Television Soundtrack category for his work on spy drama Slow Horses. He is up against Dominik Scherrer for the BBC drama Boat Story, Martin Phipps for the final season of Netflix’s The Crown, Arthur Sharpe’s score for The Following Events Are Based On A Pack of Lies and Benjamin Kwasi Burrell’s soundtrack to Lenny Henry’s six-part ITV drama Three Little Birds.

Nominated for Best Original Video Game Score are: Walter Mair’s soundtrack for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Stephen Barton and Gordy Haab’s work on the action-adventure game Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and Matthew Chastney’s soundtrack for the immersive puzzle adventure game, Tin Hearts.

The Ivors 2024 playlist is available on Amazon Music.

As previously announced, Bruce Springsteen will become the first ever international songwriter to become a Fellow of the Academy.

Ivor Novello Awards will also be presented for the Songwriter Of The Year with Amazon Music, Outstanding Song Collection with PRS For Music, Visionary Award with Amazon Music, Special International Award, and Outstanding Contribution To British Music.

The Ivors 2024 nominations:





BEST ALBUM

BLACK CLASSICAL MUSIC written by Yussef Dayes, Rocco Palladino and Charlie Stacey

Performed by Yussef Dayes, music published in the UK by YD Music-Kobalt Music Publishing and Sentric Music

CRAZYMAD, FOR ME written and performed by CMAT, music published in the UK by BMG

FALSE LANKUM written by Daragh Lynch, Ian Lynch, Cormac MacDiarmada and Radie Peat

Performed by Lankum music published in the UK by Beggars Music

LAHAI written and performed by Sampha music published in the UK by Young Songs-Sony Music Publishing

MY 21ST CENTURY BLUES written by Raye and Mike Sabath

Performed by Raye, music published in the UK by Warner Chappell Music Ltd and Sony Music Publishing





BEST CONTEMPORARY SONG

BACK ON 74 written by Lydia Kitto, J Lloyd and Tom McFarland

Performed by Jungle, music published in the UK by Handsome Dad Publishing-Sony Music Publishing and Kobalt Music Publishing

ENOUGH written by Brian Eno, Fred Gibson, Buddy Ross and Winnie Raeder

Performed by Fred Again.. & Brian Eno, music published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing, Promised Land Music-Sony Music Publishing, Heavy Duty-Kobalt Music Publishing and Warner Chappell Music Ltd

GERONIMO BLUES written by Kwake Bass, Peter Bennie, Biscuit, Raven Bush and Kae Tempest

Performed by Speakers Corner Quartet feat. Kae Tempest, music published in the UK by Warp Publishing and Domino Publishing Company

MAMA’S EYES written by Todd Dulaney, Ines Dunn, Barney Lister and METTE

Performed by METTE, music published in the UK by MNRK Music Publishing, Universal Music Publishing, Promised Land Music-Sony Music Publishing and Warner Chappell Music Ltd

WATER written by Imani ‘Mocha’ Lewis, Corey Lindsay-Keay, Jackson Lomastro, Ari PenSmith, Rayo, Sammy Soso and Olmo Zucca

Performed by Tyla, music published in the UK by Always Forward Thinking-Kobalt Music Publishing, Warner Chappell Music Ltd, Concord Music Publishing and Sony Music Publishing





BEST SONG MUSICALLY AND LYRICALLY

BLACK FRIDAY written by Laurie Blundell, Max Clilverd and Tom Odell

Performed by Tom Odell, music published in the UK by Kobalt Music Publishing-UROK Music Publishing

BLACK SWAN written by Victoria Canal, Jonny Lattimer and Eg White

Performed by Victoria Canal, music published in the UK by Second Songs-Sony Music Publishing, Warner Chappell Music Ltd and Universal Music Publishing

SPIRIT 2.0 written by Yussef Dayes and Sampha

Performed by Sampha, music published in the UK by YD Music-Kobalt Music Publishing and Young Songs-Sony Music Publishing

SUNSHINE BABY written by Amber Bain

Performed by The Japanese House, music published in the UK by Dirty Hit Songs-Kobalt Music Publishing

THE NARCISSIST written by Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon, Alex James and Dave Rowntree

Performed by Blur, music published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing and BMG





PRS FOR MUSIC MOST PERFORMED WORK



AS IT WAS written by Kid Harpoon, Tyler Johnson and Harry Styles

Performed by Harry Styles, music published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing and Pulse Songs-Concord Music Publishing

BOY’S A LIAR PT. 2 written by Ice Spice, Mura Masa and PinkPantheress

Performed by PinkPantheress & Ice Spice, music published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing, BMG and Sony Music Publishing

GIVING ME written by Conor Bissett, Robert Griffiths and Jazzy

Performed by Jazzy, music published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing

SPRINTER written by Central Cee, Dave, Jo Caleb and Jonny Leslie

Performed by Dave & Central Cee, music published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing, Warner Chappell Music Ltd and Kobalt Music Publishing

STRANGERS written and performed by Kenya Grace, music published by Warner Chappell Music Ltd





RISING STAR AWARD WITH AMAZON MUSIC

Blair Davie

Chrissi

Elmiene

Master Peace

Nino SLG





BEST ORIGINAL FILM SCORE

POOR THINGS composed by Jerskin Fendrix, music published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE composed by Daniel Pemberton, music published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing

TYPIST ARTIST PIRATE KING composed by Carly Paradis





BEST ORIGINAL VIDEO GAME SCORE

CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE III composed by Walter Mair

STAR WARS JEDI: SURVIVOR composed by Stephen Barton and Gordy Haab, music published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing

TIN HEARTS composed by Matthew Chastney, music published in the UK by Sentric Music





BEST TELEVISION SOUNDTRACK

BOAT STORY composed by Dominik Scherrer, music published in the UK by Du Vinage Publishing and Sony Music Publishing

SLOW HORSES SEASON 3 composed by Daniel Pemberton and Toydrum, music published in the UK by Apple-Sony Music Publishing

THE CROWN THE FINAL SEASON composed by Martin Phippsm music published in the UK by Du Vinage Publishing and Sony Music Publishing

THE FOLLOWING EVENTS ARE BASED ON A PACK OF LIES composed by Arthur Sharpe, music published in the UK by BDi Music obo Sister Pictures and Rights Worldwide

THREE LITTLE BIRDS composed by Benjamin Kwasi Burrell





