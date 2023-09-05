Sean "Diddy" Combs reassigns Bad Boy publishing rights to artists and songwriters

Sean “Diddy” Combs has reassigned his Bad Boy publishing rights to artists and songwriters who helped establish the label.

A source has confirmed to Music Week the details of the rare industry development at a time when song rights have grown in value. It is understood that Combs turned down offers worth millions of dollars for the share of publishing rights.

Bad Boy Records signed rap stars including the Notorious BIG. The late rapper’s estate will now receive publishing income as those rights revert to the artists and songwriters. Other artists to benefit from the publishing rights include Faith Evans, Ma$e, The Lox, 112 and many more.

During the 1990s, it was more common for labels to take a share of publishing as part of a record deal. It is understood that Combs sees the move as part of a “broader goal of promoting economic empowerment for Black artists and culture”.

The process of reassigning the rights began over two years ago and is still to be completed in some cases.

Details of the surprise move emerged on the 30th anniversary of Bad Boy Records. Combs’ own hits on the label include I’ll Be Missing You (with Faith Evans and 112) and Been Around The World.

Diddy has also confirmed a new record, The Love Album: Off The Grid, whichwill drop on September 15 via his Love Records imprint.

