Secretly Publishing signs admin deal for Fort William management clients Beirut, Grizzly Bear and The War on Drugs

Secretly Publishing and Fort William Artist Management have agreed a worldwide publishing administration deal.

The deal will bring catalogues and future works of artists including Beirut, Dehd, Grizzly Bear and The War on Drugs to the Secretly Publishing roster.

The songwriters represented under the new agreements include Adam Granduciel, Anthony Lamarca, Jason Balla, Emily Kempf, Christopher Bear, Chris Taylor, Daniel Rossen, David Hartley, Edward Droste, Fred Nicolaus, Jon Natchez, Robbie Bennett and Zach Condon.

“We’re excited to welcome this incredible group of songwriters to the Secretly Publishing family,” said Kathleen Cook, Secretly’s MD of publishing & sync. “Collectively, they have soundtracked some of my favorite movies, shows, and real-life memories, and it’s an honour to be entrusted with the stewardship of this catalogue. Additionally, I would be hard-pressed to find a manager who is a stronger advocate for her artists than Ami Spishock. I look forward to working closely with Ami and the whole Fort William team.”

Fort William founder Ami Spishock added: “Fort William has always supported independent publishers and has benefited because of it. We’re thrilled to add to the growing family over at Secretly Publishing. Kathy and her team are committed to working hard, getting placements and making sure collections are clear, correct and timely. I’m excited for this relationship as we go into this new era of the music business.”

Secretly Publishing represents more 20,000 musical works, ranging from songs by contemporary independent artists such as Kishi Bashi, Ric Wilson, Frankie Cosmos, Bayonne, Durand Jones and the Indications, Jason Molina, Lonnie Holley, Whitney, Japanese Breakfast and Beach Fossils, to a catalogue of soul and funk hits, many of which have found new life through sampling in contemporary hits.