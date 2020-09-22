Sentric and Prolifica expand partnership with publishing JV

Sentric Music Group and Prolifica have announced a publishing joint venture.

Expanding on an existing relationship between the two companies, the JV will see Sentric power Prolifica’s publishing arm, including full administration and creative services. The deal will facilitate opportunities for a number of artists on Prolifica’s roster.

Prolifica’s publishing division sits alongside its management and label operations.

Existing Prolifica management clients Maximo Park and Childe (pictured) are the first to be signed for publishing under the partnership.



Other acts on Prolifica’s management roster include Two Door Cinema Club, Circa Waves, You Me At Six, Twin Atlantic, as well as emerging acts Courting, Molly Burman and Brother Leo. You Me At Six have confirmed details of new album Suckapunch, released on Underdog Records/AWAL on January 15. Beautiful Way launched as Annie Mac’s Hottest Record In The World last night (September 21).

Sentric CEO Chris Meehan said: “Stefano, Colin and the Prolifica team have great creative vision, style and work ethic. It was apparent that Sentric could level-up their offering with our ever-expanding infrastructure and collection network. In turn, Prolifica’s exciting roster of artists will give our creative team plenty to work with. I look forward to seeing what we can achieve together.”

Founding partner at Prolifica, Stefano Anselmetti, said: “Prolifica and Sentric spent some time working together on different projects and we realised that we all shared a great creative energy and a common artistic vision. So, it was a very natural step for us to join forces with the wonderful team at Sentric and we are looking forward to a very successful partnership.”