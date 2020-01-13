Sentric Music Group acquires Big World Publishing

Sentric Music Group has acquired independent publisher Big World Publishing.

Founded by Patrick Meads in 2000, Big World represents a range of funk, soul, jazz, Latin jazz, electronica, afro funk, ambient, blues and reggae music, with artists and writers including Adam Gibbons (aka Lack Of Afro), The New Mastersounds, Eddie Roberts, Wax & Herbal T and Mother Earth. Its catalogue includes songs such as P.A.R.T.Y, Whistle Song, and Dancing In The City.

“I loved building up this wonderful catalogue of excellent music but felt the time was right for me to move on," said Meads, who will work with Sentric on a consultancy basis to ensure the smooth integration of the catalogues. "After a long search for the right music publisher to continue representing the fantastic artists and writers in the catalogue, I found Sentric, who I firmly believe will continue the catalogue’s growth and success in the future.”

The acquisition also includes Music Like Dirt, Big World’s classic reggae music catalogue, which was established in 1986 and includes works such as Everything Crash, Everyday and Good Ambition.

Sentric creative director Peter McCamley (pictured) said: “We are delighted that Patrick has entrusted us with the great writers and artists in the Big World catalogue and welcome them to the Sentric family. We will continue the fantastic work that has been done and look for even more opportunities moving forward.”

Founded in 2006, Sentric Music Group has grown to become a global, award-winning independent publisher. Based in Liverpool and with offices in London, Hamburg, New York and Los Angeles, its international infrastructure includes direct royalty collection with over 120 global territories.

In 2018, Sentric inked major strategic deals with respected brands IQ Music, Black Rock Publishing and Riptide Music Group, as well as launching its white label publishing platform RightsApp to establish Sentric Music Group.