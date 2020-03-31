Sentric Music hires head of legal and data scientist

Sentric Music Group has appointed Loren McShane as head of legal and business affairs, and data scientist Dr Joe Watson.

McShane joins Sentric after holding business affairs roles at Sony/ATV, Vevo and the BBC.

She will be based in Sentric’s Liverpool HQ, reporting to CEO Chris Meehan, working with all internal departments as well as on new business and regulatory matters.

Watson completed a Knowledge Transfer Partnership at the independent publisher between August 2018 and January 2020 in partnership with Loughborough University, funded by Innovate UK. The KTP enabled the publisher to develop its predictive analytical capabilities and generate data-driven insights from its existing datasets to improve communication with stakeholders.

Watson will work on Sentric’s predictive analytic capabilities, supporting staff to make data-driven business decisions, leading development of predictive analytics within Sentric’s RightsApp platform, and providing insights to stakeholders at all levels of operation.

He will be based in the Liverpool HQ, reporting to head of business operations, Sabine Douglas.

Meehan said: “These are two key hires that really benefit our company at all levels, both in terms of our business development and the way we boost our clients’ business through cutting edge research and data analysis.”