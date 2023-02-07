Sentric Music signs Dutch producer & DJ Mason

Sentric Music has signed Dutch producer and DJ Iason Chronis, aka Mason, to an exclusive administration deal.

The independent publisher will administer Mason’s catalogue including 2006 breakout single Exceeder, a track that has amassed millions of streams across various versions.

Since then, Mason has released three full albums featuring a host of guest artists over the years including Roisin Murphy, Shingai Shoniwa (The Noisettes), Aqualung, Rouge Mary (Hercules & Love Affair) and Jocelyn Brown, as well as hip-hop artists such as Daryl ‘DMC’ McDaniels, Kurtis Blow, BAM of the Jungle Brothers and Sway. More recent partners include Stefflon Don, Alex Clare and The Manor.

Mason has been behind crossover hits and underground singles on a number of labels including Island, Skint and Defected, as well as releasing music on his own label, Animal Language. His latest album, Frisky Biscuits, was released on Toolroom Records.

Over the course of his career, Mason has scored several Beatport No.1s and numerous BBC radio playlist additions, as well as earning BBC Radio 1’s Hottest Record In The World title on a number of occasions.

His music has also been the sound bed for recent campaigns by Louis Vuitton, Google, Dior, Hyundai, Boots and Stella McCartney, as well as Hollywood movies and Netflix series.

Aside from his musical output, Mason is an influential figure in the Benelux music industry, being a board member of four key Dutch music and creator organisations including BAM! Popauteurs and Buma Cultuur.

Upon signing the deal with Sentric, Mason said: “Sentric are a young and dynamic independent company who completely get where I’m coming from creatively. We have been working on new material together to test the water and it’s been a great experience. I’m excited to see what we can do together in the next few years.”

Shino Parker, Sentric creative manager, said: “I am delighted that Mason has signed an exclusive administration deal with us. Our alignment on musical creativity and combined passion for how the rights landscape should work for creators has been instrumental in bringing us together. I’m very much looking forward to the journey we are about to take, and to hear the results of our endeavours on radios, stages and dancefloors soon.”

PHOTO: (L-R) Mason and Shino Parker