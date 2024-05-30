Sentric signs production and DJ duo Banx & Ranx

Sentric has signed production and DJ duo Banx & Ranx to an exclusive publishing administration deal covering future works, as part of its joint venture with Tileyard Music Publishing.

Banx & Ranx (Zacharie ‘Soké’ Raymond & Yannick ‘KNY Factory’ Rastogi) have amassed more than two billion streams and over one billion YouTube views.

The Montreal-based duo have produced, co-written and collaborated with artists including Dua Lipa, Blackpink, DJ Snake, Jungkook, Nicky Jam, Sean Paul, Sia, Ty Dolla $ign, David Guetta, Beenie Man, Shenseea, T-Pain, Ellie Goulding, Diplo, Major Lazer, Gorillaz and many more.

The duo achieved platinum status in the UK with Answerphone (with Ella Eyre and Yxng Bane), as well as success with breakout artists Rêve (Headphones, Ctrl + Alt + Del) and Preston Pablo (Flowers Need Rain).

Peter McCamley, creative director at Sentric, said: “We are delighted to extend our partnership with Tileyard and to kick this off by signing Zacharie and Yannick is beyond exciting. The incredible songwriting talent of the duo is evident in their previous successes of which some I have been lucky to work with them on. I am thrilled to start working with Steve Jervier and the team again and excited to see the creative expertise that the Tileyard team will also bring into this partnership.”

Tileyard Music co-founder Charlie Arme said: “Having had massive success with Yannick and Soke over the years and getting to know them as people and creatives at various writing camps and sessions, we are so honoured that they have chosen us to be their publishing home. Their continued worldwide success along with the tenacity and hard work of their management team now combining forces with the Tileyard A&R team and Sentric team will be a long-standing and hugely fruitful working relationship.”

Banx and Ranx said: "When the opportunity came up to do a publishing deal with Charlie, Michael and Cathy at Tileyard and Peter McCamley at Sentric we did not hesitate to say yes. We’re so excited by this new publishing model! It's the future."

Sentric, which was acquired by Believe in 2023, represents more than 4.5 million works and over 400,000 songwriters either directly or via industry partners.

PHOTO: Neil Mota