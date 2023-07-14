Sentric signs writer and producer Sean Silverman

Sentric Music Group has signed LA-based writer and producer Sean Silverman to an exclusive administration agreement.

Silverman specialises in alternative, indie and hip-hop but has worked across nearly every genre. As a multi-instrumentalist (guitar, bass, keys) and touring musician, he has played venues around the world with his bands Beach Weather and The Technicolors, as well as having been in the band This Century.

Silverman has written and produced records for Beach Weather and The Technicolors, as well as Burna Boy, Lil Nas X, Tropkillaz, The Maine, Chloe Lilac, Windser, BEL and Whales Talk.

Beach Weather’s track Sex, Drugs, Etc went to No.1 on the US alternative charts and climbed to No.28 in the US Top 40, and was recently certified platinum. It has amassed 474 million streams on Spotify alone. The track is part of the band’s Pineapple Sunrise album, which was released in March 2023.

This is a dream signing for us in the USA Simon Perry

The deal with Sentric was spearheaded by the company’s president and head of A&R, North America, Simon Perry.

Simon Perry said: “This is a dream signing for us in the USA. Sean is a creative juggernaut, and we’re excited to bring Sentric’s best-in-class capabilities to support his stellar trajectory. This deal also represents an important milestone in our burgeoning partnership with Craig Winkler and Chris Allen at Artful Dodger Songs.”

Sean Silverman said: “I am thrilled to embark on this journey with Sentric. They have a true understanding of the creative needs of today’s songwriters and producers. Their commitment to empowering artists made them a clear choice and I can't wait to see what we do together.”

Sentric Music Group, which was recently acquired by Believe, is based in Liverpool, with offices in London, Hamburg and New York. Sentric represents more than four million works and over 400,000 songwriters, either directly or via industry partners.