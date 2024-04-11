SESAC Music Group appoints Andy Bodkin as president of international

SESAC Music Group has appointed Andy Bodkin as president, international as part of an expansion of the music services division.

Bodkin will be responsible for the development and growth of the music services division outside of the United States.

The growing music services team is responsible for licensing, royalty collection and administration services to clients worldwide.

“I’m thrilled to be joining a team whose vision aligns with my passion for seeing music reach a wider audience, seeing creatives served well and transparency in how music businesses are managed,” said Bodkin. “I know we will continue to expand the music services division as a world-class service that draws on the global power of SESAC Music Group.”

Bodkin has more than 20 years of experience in the music industry having worked in leadership roles in sales, marketing and business management. Prior to joining the team at SESAC Music Group, he served as group CEO at music publisher Out Of The Ark. Previously, he spent 18 years at CCLI, serving on the global executive team, where he oversaw the growth of the organisation in the UK, Europe and Africa.

“It’s an honour to have Andy join our team and continue our goal of providing a world-class global licensing and administration service offering for creators, independent record labels, and music publishers,” said Malcolm Hawker, COO, SESAC Music Group. “His expertise and background will be instrumental in the growth of our Music Services division internationally.”

The SESAC portfolio companies include AudioSalad, Audiam, HFA, Mint, Music Services and Rumblefish.

The music licensing group provides data, technology and services to publishers, songwriters, composers and creators across the music industry.