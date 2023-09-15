Sex Pistols members sign publishing deal with BMG

Sex Pistols’ Steve Jones, Paul Cook and the estate of Sid Vicious have signed a new global publishing administration agreement with BMG.

The deal includes their portion of the legendary band’s songwriting catalogue.

“Sex Pistols are among the most important and recognisable rock bands in history, and their legacy is felt across fashion, art and society,” said BMG in the announcement.

Never Mind The Bollocks (1977) is frequently listed as one of the most influential albums of all time.

The agreement with BMG includes key singles from the album including Anarchy In The UK, God Save The Queen, Pretty Vacant and Holidays In The Sun, plus further compositions from The Great Rock & Roll Swindle soundtrack album and b-sides.

Sex Pistols have been recognised as one of the 100 Greatest Artists of All Time by Rolling Stone, recipients of the Mojo Icon Award from Mojo magazine, and in 2006, all four original members plus Vicious, were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. They refused to attend the ceremony.

In 2022, the band were the subject of the FX miniseries on Hulu, Pistol, which is based on guitarist Steve Jones’ autobiography Lonely Boy.

Michael Howe, BMG’s VP, music publishing, said: “Steve, Paul, and Sid’s works with Sex Pistols are among the most important cultural and creative music of the last half-century. Their impact on society and the performing arts is orders of magnitude greater than the group’s incredibly brief lifespan and recorded output would suggest. The band’s influence resonates as deeply today as it did in 1977.”

Thomas Scherer, president, repertoire & marketing, Los Angeles and New York, said, “We are honoured Steve Jones, Paul Cook, and Sid Vicious' estate have chosen BMG to be the publishing home of their musical works with Sex Pistols – the crown jewels of a generation. Cash from chaos!”

Steve Jones said: “Where’s my money?!”

PHOTO CREDIT: Peter Stone