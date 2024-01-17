Sharon Van Etten signs to Warner Chappell

Sharon Van Etten has signed an exclusive global publishing agreement with Warner Chappell Music.

As well as being an influential songwriter, musician and performer with a successful solo career, she has written songs for and acted in major films and television series. Van Etten is on the shortlist for Best Original Song at the 2024 Academy Awards for Quiet Eyes from the A24 film Past Lives.

Ashley Winton, SVP, creative services at Warner Chappell, said: “We're thrilled to welcome Sharon Van Etten to Warner Chappell Music. She's a prolific creative talent and one of the best singer-songwriters of our time. I've personally been a fan of hers from the beginning, and it's an honour to be entrusted with her catalogue and have the opportunity to continue to share her music with the world."

Sharon Van Etten said: “I am very excited about my new partnership with Carianne [Marshall], Ashley, Rich [Christina], Rich [Robinson], and the entire Warner Chappell team. With this incredibly diverse and innovative team of people, which includes a lot of amazing women, I am represented by a group of music lovers who lift up the songwriter. It has always been important to me to be able to call the people I work with directly and have open dialogue and communication about my music and career. I have that here and I look forward to where this new chapter takes us.”

Van Etten released her sixth full-length album, We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong, in May 2022.

She has collaborated with artists including Courtney Barnett, Josh Homme, Norah Jones and Angel Olsen, and been covered by artists including Fiona Apple, Lucinda Williams, Big Red Machine and Idles.

Van Etten was a guest star in the Netflix series The OA as well as Eliza Hittman’s Never Rarely Sometimes Always. She also performed in David Lynch’s revival of Twin Peaks.

She wrote her first score for Katherine Dieckmann’s movie Strange Weather, as well as the closing title song for Tig Notaro’s show, Tig, as well as A24’s Past Lives. Van Etten also appears in How It Ends, which features two of her songs.