Shauni Caballero joins Sony Music Publishing A&R team, signs Central Cee & more

Shauni Caballero has been officially unveiled as senior A&R manager at Sony Music Publishing.

Caballero, who founded The Go 2 Agency and has played a key role in breaking a host of acts including Central Cee, DigDat, SwitchOTR and more, will be based in the firm’s new London HQ in King’s Cross.

Her remit will be focused on the development of SMP’s songwriters, fostering new collaborations and delivering new opportunities across the roster. So far, Caballero has already brought in Central Cee, Russ Millions and Nemzz to the roster.

Shauni Caballero said: “I'm honoured to join Sony Music Publishing, I couldn't wish for a better and more supportive team. I am eternally grateful to Sarah Lockhart, Tim Major, David Ventura and Jon Platt for believing in me and trusting my vision. I can't wait to make history.”

Sony Music Publishing UK president, co-managing director and SVP international David Ventura said: “Shauni is a true self-made executive and one of the most talented A&R's in the industry. Her journey has been exemplary and inspiring, whilst her drive is unstoppable. She has such an intuitive and genuine way of working with artists and songwriters, we feel blessed to have her joining the team."

Head of A&R Sarah Lockhart said: “Shauni is a natural boss! She paved her own lane and she deserves all the amazing successes she has coming to her.”

Caballero established publishing, neighbouring rights and consultancy company The Go 2 Agency in 2017. After featuring in our Rising Star column in 2020, she was inducted into Music Week’s Women In Music Roll Of Honour in 2021 and launched Mothers In Music earlier this year.