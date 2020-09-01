Shayne Ward signs new Peermusic UK deal

Nigel Elderton, president, Europe & managing director and Luc Floreani, creative manager broke the news of a deal that will see Peermusic administer Ward’s entire back catalogue and future work. The company will also help out with A&R for Ward’s new material.

Ward’s first single That’s My Goal sold 742,000 copies in its first week, topping the charts in December 2005. It won the Ivor Novello for Best Selling Single and has 1,166,813 sales to date, according to the Official Charts Company. Ward’s 2006 self-titled album debuted at No.1 and has 543,048 sales to date. His second album, Breathless, has 470,705 sales.

Ward released Obsession in 2010 and Closer in 2017, reaching Nos 15 and 17 in the UK respectively.

Luc Floreani said: “Shayne is a tremendous songwriter and we’re delighted to bring him to Peermusic. His enthusiasm for songwriting is infectious. We’re excited to have the opportunity to support such a great talent and look forward to working with him.”

Nigel Elderton added: “I would like to welcome Shayne to the Peermusic roster. He has already been a highly successful artist/writer and actor and we look forward to helping him focus on his great love of songwriting. This is an important signing for Luc and our creative team.”

Shayne Ward said: “This is a huge moment in my career. Signing with Peermusic has not only provided me with the freedom to create for myself, but for other artists as well. I’m so excited to be a part of the Peermusic family and to be working with such an amazing team of people all over the world.”

Ward recently record a version of Over The Rainbow, donating proceeds to the NHS Charities Together scheme. He is currently working on new music.

Pictured above L-R: Dylan Myerscough-Harris, UK A&R manager, Peermusic UK, Nigel Elderton, European president, Peermusic, Anne Miller, director of TV & film, Accorder Music, Luc Floreani, creative manager, Peermusic, Lou Raymond, artist manager, Shayne Ward, Ralph W Peer, VP Sub-Saharan Africa & MENA/UK business affairs, Abbey Ennis, sync consultant.