sheWrites brings together female songwriters & producers with male artists Sam Ryder and Tom Grennan

sheWrites has confirmed details of its next UK songwriting camp, which will be the first to include male artists.

As well as securing the involvement of chart-topping stars Sam Ryder and Tom Grennan, the artist roster is completed with fast-rising female artists Debbie, Piri, Needanamebro, Tyler Lewis and Rose Gray.

Taking place at Decoy in Suffolk next week, the writing camp will showcase the need for greater diversity in rooms for female writers and producers. All writers and producers on the camp are women, but for the first time ever the organisation is pairing behind-the-scenes female creative talent with male artists.

Writers and producers include Chelcee Grimes, GG, Lauren Keen and Nova Blue.

The all-female writing camp organisation and publishing company is hosting next week’s event with support from co-sponsors Denon and YouTube Music, in partnership with Kobalt. It is the first sheWrites UK camp since 2017.

The announcement comes after recent gender reports on the music industry showed that the number of female producers has dropped since 2019, and that the top 10 male writers last year earned 70% more than the top 10 female writers.

“We are often asked by labels to run camps for their female, trans and non-binary artists, which is an important part of our mission, but we also recognise that up to 75% of UK major label signings are men, many of whom have often never worked with female writers, let alone female producers,” said co-founder and songwriter Violet Skies. “We’re really excited that both Sam and Tom believe in our mission and want to open up their creative circles to include more women.”

We’re really excited that both Sam Ryder and Tom Grennan believe in our mission and want to open up their creative circles to include more women Violet Skies

Charlie McClean, fellow co-founder and producer, added: “We want to challenge the industry norm that female creators can only work with and benefit female artists - how often do you see women producing for male artists? How often do management or labels think of employing female producers for bigger projects?”

Trip Randall, Denon brand president, said: "Denon's partnership with sheWrites is more than just a collaboration - it's a commitment to championing the voices of talented female producers and writers in an industry that has historically marginalised them. We believe that everyone deserves a seat at the table, and we are proud to support sheWrites' mission of promoting greater inclusivity and diversity in music."

Jenna Rubenstein at YouTube Music added: "Female songwriters and producers still have to fight to get in rooms, but with camps like sheWrites, women are running the rooms and that’s a beautiful thing to witness. We still have a long way to go for equity in the songwriting community, which is why we’re so proud to support Violet and Charlie as they continue to carve a path for women songwriters and producers everywhere."

Kenny McGoff, head of A&R at Kobalt UK, approached sheWrites with the idea to do their first residential camp.

“It’s been inspiring working alongside Violet and Charlie in helping put together this wonderful camp, sheWrites is something I admire and am proud they are part of the Kobalt family,” he said. “Putting this all together from an initial idea to seeing it come to life has been a joy.“

sheWrites camps have connected hundreds of creators around the world, from Seoul to Stockholm to Los Angeles. They have resulted in major label cuts, including a 2023 Grammy nomination for their work on Diana Ross’ recent album, Thank You.

Previous camp attendees include Raye, Jenna Andrews, Olivia O’Brien, Leon, Emily Warren, Steph Jones, Denai Moore, Elvira and more.