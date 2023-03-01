Shirin Foroutan named SVP & general manager of Universal Music Publishing Europe

UMPG has appointed Shirin Foroutan to the role of senior vice president and general manager, Universal Music Publishing Europe.

Based in London, she reports to Marc Cimino, UMPG chief operating officer. Foroutan succeeds Simon Baker, who has served as GM, European operations since 2018 and will continue at the company in a senior management capacity.

In her new role, Foroutan will work closely with both the company’s European managing directors and C-suite leadership in Santa Monica.

Before joining UMPG, Foroutan served as vice president, creative, at BMI where she led the organisation’s creative efforts throughout Europe, including acquisition and retention strategies, with a focus on growing BMI’s market share across all genres of music.

Foroutan was also responsible for managing relationships with affiliated songwriters, composers, music publishers and key industry contacts. During her tenure, Foroutan signed and renewed talents including Rina Sawayama, Griff, Johnny Marr, Arlo Parks, Labrinth, The 1975, Ellie Goulding, Inflo, Beabadobee, Jessica Agombar, Tems, Kamille, P2J, Maisie Peters, and MTHR.

Marc Cimino said: “We are delighted to have Shirin join the UMPG family as she takes on this role that is vital to the success of our company. From the moment we met Shirin, we knew she would fit right into our unique culture. We have no doubt she will bring enormous value and energy in our efforts to make sure that our songwriters are treated with the best care in the world.”

UMP Europe can reach even greater heights by focusing on innovative, collaborative and relationship-driven strategies Shirin Foroutan

“I am incredibly proud to be joining Universal Music Publishing, a team known across the industry as being best-in-class, globally-focused and having the utmost integrity,” Shirin Foroutan said. “UMP Europe has amassed impressive success for its songwriters and business operations over the past few years.



“For our next chapter, I am confident that UMP Europe can reach even greater heights by focusing on innovative, collaborative and relationship-driven strategies. I’m grateful to Jody Gerson, Marc Cimino and JW Beekman for the opportunity, and look forward to working with our European MDs and their teams on providing invaluable services to UMPG’s creators and partners.”

Prior to BMI, Foroutan was chief operating officer for MPC Film, a division of Technicolor. She also served as global managing director at Mute Group of Companies, where she led teams in the recording, music publishing and artist management divisions out of London, New York and Berlin.

Additionally, Foroutan has held legal roles with Ceremonies of London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games and at Live Nation Global Touring.