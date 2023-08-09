Simon Cowell and Universal Music Publishing Group launch Syco Publishing

Simon Cowell, Syco Entertainment and Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) have announced the launch of Syco Publishing.

The agreement will see Syco Publishing sign and develop songwriters and catalogues that will in turn be administered and supported by UMPG. Writers will have the chance to work across Cowell’s network of media formats and projects.

It is the second project that Syco Entertainment and Universal Music Group have partnered on, following last year’s StemDrop launch with TikTok and Samsung.

Simon Cowell said: “There is nothing more important than a great song. I started my career in music publishing. Mike and Universal have given me the chance to build a music publishing company. They are a brilliant company and share my wish to work with amazing songwriters.”

The Syco Publishing roster already includes Lucy Spraggan and John Samuel Gerhart, alongside catalogue rights for hits from Fifth Harmony, James Arthur, Grace VanderWaal and Camila Cabello. It also owns the rights to works by Ed Sheeran, Machine Gun Kelly, Major Lazer, Mark Ronson, Shawn Mendes and more.

Mike McCormack, MD of UMPG UK, said: “Simon has been a good friend for decades and I’m thrilled he has finally decided to launch a publishing business with UMPG. His track record is incredible – he’s always had great instincts and passion for outstanding songs, and brings incredible value to every songwriter, producer and catalogue he works with. The UMPG team looks forward to working closely with Simon on Syco Publishing and providing the best global support to develop tomorrow’s stars.”